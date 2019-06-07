CBS NEWS:

The Nepalese government has removed just over 24,000 pounds of trash from Mount Everest, according to the Associated Press. During their cleanup of the world’s highest mountain, cleaners also uncovered four dead bodies.

Among the 11 tons of recovered trash from the 45-day project are food wrappers, cans, bottles and empty oxygen cylinders, Tourism Department official Danduraj Ghimire said. Cleaning up the mountain has been extremely difficult due to unpredictable weather conditions, inaccessibility of certain areas and the inherent dangers involved.

Ghimire said the four dead bodies were found by the cleaners in melting snow and were taken to base camp before being flown to a hospital in the capital for identification, AP reports. None of the bodies have been identified and it is not known when they died.

Some of the waste was flown to Kathmandu, Nepal’s capital, in army helicopters. Officials presented it to recyclers in a ceremony to officially conclude to clean up project, the AP reports. “Unfortunately, some garbage collected in bags at the South Col could not be brought down due to bad weather,” Ghimire said in a statement on Wednesday.