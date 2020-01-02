CBS NEW YORK:

The NYPD charged a 24-year-old woman overnight in an anti-Semitic attack against a young Jewish man in Williamsburg.

Police said the 22-year-old victim was assaulted shortly before 1 p.m. on Wednesday. It was the 13th reported anti-Semitic hate crime across the city since Dec. 23 — the first full day of Chanukah.

Jasmine Lucas, 24, was charged with second-degree assault and criminal mischief in the latest incident.

Police said Lucas and another woman yelled anti-Semitic slurs at the young man around 12:45 p.m. near Broadway and Gerry Street.

“They took him and threw him down to the ground, and broke his phone and threw the phone at his head,” witness Moses Weiser said.

Investigators questioned the second woman, but she was released without charges.