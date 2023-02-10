Miami, Fla. – A group of 23 major Jewish community leaders from across the United States sent a letter this week to AT&T questioning and challenging its recent removal of the NEWSMAX channel from DirecTV.

On January 24, 2023, AT&T’s DirecTV deplatformed NEWSMAX from 13 million of its customer homes, denying the channel to millions of Americans, including many Jewish Americans, who rely on the network for its news coverage.

The letter was signed by significant members of the Jewish community who have spent decades in the areas of public policy faith and social justice, including Rabbi Arthur Schneier of the Park East Synagogue, Malcolm Hoenlein, Alan Dershowitz, former ADL head Abraham Foxman, Senators Joe Lieberman and Norm Coleman, former U.S. Ambassador to Israel David Friedman, Republican Jewish Coalition’s Matt Brooks, and ZOA President Mort Klein, among many senior leaders.

“We are deeply disappointed and troubled that the nation’s 4th highest-rated cable news network, and a stalwart ally of Israel, covering the issues of concern to American Jews, was removed by AT&T,” said Bryan Leib, a community leader who previously headed Iranian-Americans for Liberty. Leib is the spokesman for the group of signatories.

Leib added: “Considering the rise of anti-Semitism and anti-Zionism in the U.S., we believe NEWSMAX is needed now more than ever.

“We believe now is the time for AT&T to reverse this decision and put NEWSMAX back on air,” Leib said.

The community letter was addressed to AT&T CEO John Stankey, AT&T Board Chairman William Kennard, DirecTV CEO William Morrow, and

TPG CEO Jon Winkelried. AT&T is the major owner of DirecTV controlling 70% of the company, with financial firm TPG holding 30%.

The letter specifically asks these executives if they plan to return NEWSMAX to their systems.