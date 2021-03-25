Breitbart:

President Joe Biden’s Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has released at least more than 23,400 border crossers into the United States interior since February, data Breitbart News has reviewed reveals.

Between February 1 and March 22, Biden’s DHS released nearly 23,430 border crossers into the U.S. interior after apprehending them at the United States-Mexico border, the data shows.

For context, the totals indicate the Biden administration has released a foreign population into the U.S. via the southern border that is more than double the population of Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

Likely hundreds, potentially thousands, more border crossers have been released by the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency, the figures for which Breitbart News has not received at the time of this publication.

From March 1 to March 22, alone, Biden’s DHS released nearly 15,600 border crossers into the U.S. interior. DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas previously suggested border crossers receive testing for the Chinese coronavirus before their release, though the agency has yet to confirm any such testing and quarantine requirements.

Reports by NBC News this month confirmed that between January 25 and March 1, almost 110 border crossers Biden’s DHS released ended up testing positive for the coronavirus. The total number of coronavirus-positive border crossers being released is likely much more, as the data came only from one region in Brownsville, Texas.

More at Breitbart