22-year-old gets double lung transplant after hospitalization resulted from years of heavy vaping

A North Dakota man was given a 1% chance of survival after being hospitalized and put on life support while in need of a double lung transplant as his oxygen levels dropped after years of heavy vaping.

Jackson Allard, 22, went to a clinic in October after complaining about stomach aches and was admitted because of low oxygen levels, where he was diagnosed with Influenza 4 and double pneumonia, while his condition worsened, and was subsequently transferred to the University of Minnesota, according to a GoFundMe page.

“A doctor said he had a 1% chance of living and we said, ‘He’s fighting,’” Allard’s grandmother Doreen Hurlburt told Valley News Live.

After being admitted into the hospital, Allard’s condition declined so dramatically that doctors decided to put the Fargo native on life support to rest his body, according to the Wahpeton Daily News.

Hurlburt says her grandson developed his symptoms from his terrible habit of vaping, which at one point got so bad during his three-month hospital stay that his heart stopped beating, leading to doctors giving a poor prognosis.

READ MORE