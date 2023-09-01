22-Year-Old British ‘Volunteer’ Soldier Killed in Ukraine Fighting

A British man fighting for the Ukrainian government has been killed in a Russian mortar strike, and is the ninth known British military casualty in the renewed war so far.

Sam Newey, a 22-year-old who travelled to Ukraine last year to join the ‘Dark Angels’ foreign volunteer group fighting against the Russian invasion and occupation was killed by a mortar blast, his brother announced on social media. The Times of London reports Newey went to Ukraine after his psychology degree and had no military experience, but trained as a combat medic.

He was killed on Wednesday by a Russian mortar strike. The Foreign Office said they were aware of the death of Sam Newey and said they were supporting his family. His brother Dan Newey — who is not a stranger to foreign military service — wrote of his loss that: “[Sam] just turned 21 when he decided to answer the call and travel to Ukraine to push back against Russian imperialism.

“Sam you gave your life for people you never knew and acted with courage, morality and honour. Not only are you my little brother, but you’re an exceptional man, a good soldier and one of the bravest people I ever had the privilege of knowing.”

The Dark Angels is a group of what are called international volunteers led by British Army Afghanistan war-veteran ex-paratrooper Daniel Burke and according to a report on Newey’s death has been involved in some of the most intense fighting of the war. A report on the unit from last year described how its fighters, which included Britons, a former U.S. Marine, a French citizen, and an “ex-convict” started out delivering aid but found themselves drawn into the conflict.

READ MORE