NEW YORK POST:

A 22-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the death of a University of Mississippi student whose bullet-riddled body was discovered during a routine police patrol, according to reports.

Brandon Theesfeld was booked Monday afternoon at Lafayette County Detention Center in the death of 21-year-old Alexandria “Ally” Kostial, news station WLBT reported.

Theesfeld was arrested on suspicion of murder, the Oxford Eagle reported. No date has been scheduled for him to be arraigned.

He is also a student enrolled at the University of Mississippi in Oxford, school officials said.

Kostial, who was from St. Louis, Missouri, was discovered shot eight times Saturday morning near Sardis Lake, around 20 miles from the Ole Miss campus, according to WLBT.

Few details have been released in her death, but authorities said that “it is apparent that foul play was involved.”