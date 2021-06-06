KITV-4:

A 21-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a murder in Waikiki that left a tourist from dead early Tuesday morning

What this is about – Bay Area Teen Killed in Honolulu

Honolulu Medical Examiners have identified the victim in Tuesday’s deadly Waikiki stabbing as 19-year-old Elian Delacerda of California.

A 21-year-old man has also been arrested in connection with the stabbing.

He was arrested for second-degree murder after an altercation turned deadly.

Police say it happened just after 12:30 a.m. Tuesday near Kuhio Beach. The 19-year-old victim was confronted by a group of individuals, a fight ensued, and he was fatally stabbed.

