Breitbart:

Answer: “ZERO”

A $21 million field hospital in Brooklyn, New York, authorized by New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio’s administration at the peak of the coronavirus pandemic opened and closed without seeing any patients.

The Brooklyn Cruise Terminal in Red Hook was one of several makeshift hospital sites throughout the city intended to relieve the city’s overcrowded hospitals brimming with coronavirus patients, the New York Post reported.

De Blasio announced plans for the 750-bed $20.8 million field hospital in Red Hook on March 31, one day after the USNS Comfort hospital ship arrived in New York to aid in the fight against coronavirus.

WABC reported that the USNS Comfort treated 182 patients over three and a half weeks before it departed at the end of April.

The makeshift hospital in Brooklyn was slated to open in April, but it was not ready for use until May 4, and the site is now being disbanded after not being used, the City reported.

