2023 Elections Offer Possible Clues to Foreshadow Nation’s 2024 Fate

Voters in several key states from Kentucky to Mississippi, Virginia to New Jersey, and Pennsylvania to Ohio vote Tuesday to determine the outcomes of many major races including two governor’s races, majorities in a bunch of state legislatures, and ballot initiatives and judicial races that could help steer the future of the country.

It is the last major national regularly scheduled election before the 2024 presidential election, when incumbent Democrat President Joe Biden will likely face off against former GOP President Donald Trump a year from now. Insiders from both political parties and media figures will be looking for clues from the results about the mood of the electorate and whether or not the recent spate of terrible polls for Biden rings true with actual voters.

The outcomes on Tuesday could also seriously impact several states on how they are governed, including with the possible election of new governors in Kentucky or Mississippi — or the reelection of their current governors — and with possible majority party shifts in state legislative chambers in Virginia or less likely New Jersey.

