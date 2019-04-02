AXIOS:

Joe Biden advisers believe coverage of allegations of inappropriate behavior is being stoked by rival Democrats — a dynamic that could actually fire up the vice president at a time when others see success as increasingly improbable.

Why it matters: Several around Biden think advisers to Bernie Sanders are at least partly behind the anti-Biden campaign. One prominentbacker thinks Biden will run, and “is ready to kill Bernie.”Show less

I got this text last night from a source close to Biden:

“VP directed staff this evening to reach out to supporters and donors with a simple message — full steam ahead.”

Why you’ll hear about this again: A second woman went on the record Monday to say that a past display of affection by Biden had made her feel uncomfortable.

Amy Lappos of Connecticut told the Hartford Courant that Biden rubbed noses during a 2009 political fundraiser in Greenwich when he was vice president: “It wasn’t sexual, but he did grab me by the head.”

Biden spokesman Bill Russo blasted “right wing trolls” from “the dark recesses of the internet” for circulating misleading photos of Biden embraces.