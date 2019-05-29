THE HILL:

Democratic presidential candidates chasing former Vice President Joe Biden in the polls are shifting gears as they seek to gain momentum heading into the first debate next month.

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) is trying to engage President Trump in direct confrontations to command part of the news cycle and move up, while former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-Texas), whose campaign has struggled, is doing more media appearances.

Meanwhile, South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg (D) is aiming to win over African American voters to broaden his support.

Biden has pulled ahead from the pack in national polls, while also leading in early voting states like Iowa and New Hampshire.

In the RealClearPolitics average of national polls, Biden has a roughly 25-point lead over Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Harris and a 17-point lead on Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), who often places second in the polls.

The race is closer in Iowa, with the RealClearPolitics average showing Biden up 4 points on Sanders and 12 points on third-place Buttigieg. In New Hampshire, he has a 13-point lead on Sanders and an 18-point lead on Buttigieg.