BREITBART:

Democrat presidential primary candidates went all in on amnesty and American citizenship for millions of illegal aliens who are eligible and enrolled in former President Obama’s Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program.

A number of Democrat presidential primary candidates said they would, in their first 100 days, grant amnesty to at least 3.5 million DACA-enrolled and eligible illegal aliens. Part of that amnesty, multiple Democrats said, would include allowing DACA illegal aliens to eventually obtain American citizenship.

“We would rewrite our immigration laws in our own image. Free DREAMers forever from any fear of deportation by making them U.S. citizens here in this country,” Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-TX) said.

Rep. Julian Castro (D-TX) said that his amnesty plan for illegal aliens would make all 11 to 22 million illegal aliens eligible for eventually obtaining American citizenship.

“In my first 100 days … immigration reform that will honor asylum claims, that would put undocumented immigrants — as long as they haven’t committed a serious crime — on a pathway to citizenship,” Castro said.

Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) vowed that not only would he grant amnesty to DACA illegal aliens and the hundreds of thousands of foreign nationals in the U.S. on Temporary Protected Status (TPS), but he would end interior enforcement of immigration, allowing illegal aliens to remain and work freely once they cross into the country.