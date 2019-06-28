BREITBART:

2020 Democrat presidential primary candidates have aligned themselves with the billionaire GOP mega-donor Koch brothers and their network of organizations in their support for giving amnesty to illegal aliens eligible and enrolled in former President Obama’s Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program.

During the second Democrat presidential primary debate, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) attacked the Koch brothers directly, saying, “We restore the power of democracy into the hands of the voters, not into the hands of the Koch brothers.”

Gillibrand, though — and other Democrats running for the presidential nomination — has taken the same stance on amnesty for DACA illegal aliens as the Koch brothers.

For years, the Koch brothers and their network of economic libertarian organizations have lobbied and pushed for giving amnesty to at least 3.5 million DACA-enrolled and eligible illegal aliens. Likewise, Democrat candidates for president have made giving amnesty to DACA illegal aliens their primary focus on the immigration issue.

“I will … reinstate DACA status and DACA protection to those young people,” Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) said about the plan Koch-funded organizations have lobbied Congress to enact. “I will further extend protection for deferral of deportation for their parents and for veterans who … have served our country and fought for our democracy.”