He did the right thing in the eyes of the left.

For Donald Trump, the cruelty is the point.



His immigration agenda has created the conditions on our border—conditions only bound to get worse. We are better than this. pic.twitter.com/Uq57Ubc8XZ October 7, 2019

But he did the wrong thing in the eyes of the law.

The law won.

Check out the latest from 2020 Democrat presidential candidate Julian Castro…

Democrat presidential hopeful and former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro escorted a group of migrants to the United States-Mexico border, but they were all returned to Mexico.

On Monday, Castro traveled to the Brownsville, Texas, region of the southern border where he escorted 13 migrants in Mexico to U.S. Border Patrol agents in an effort to get them released into the interior of the country while their asylum claims were adjudicated.

What I saw in across the border in Matamoros, Mexico is a national embarrassment—one entirely of Trump’s creation.

Make no mistake: his agenda is killing people—and it’s on purpose.