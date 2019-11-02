Breitbart:

Three presidential hopefuls – Joe Biden (D), John Delaney (D), and Sen. Michael Bennet (D-CO) – slammed Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s (D-MA) Medicare for All plan on Friday, saying her pitch is “simply not believable.”

On Friday, Warren unveiled her highly anticipated plan for Medicare for All, providing details on how she would pay for the $52 trillion proposal, which would require roughly $20.5 trillion in new spending over the next decade. She proclaimed that her plan would not require a middle class tax hike, proposing to pay for the multitrillion-dollar program by increasing her “Ultra-Millionaire Tax,” slashing defense spending, providing a pathway to citizenship for illegal immigrants, and repurposing existing costs. The latter, for example, would require companies with more than 50 employees to make payments to the government in the form of an “Employer Medicare Contribution,” which she argues would replace the existing payments they make to healthcare providers.