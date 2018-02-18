Georgia school to drug-test students by using hair samples

ATLANTA JOURNAL – CONSTITUTION:

A private school in east Georgia intends to start drug-testing its oldest students.

The Columbus Ledger-Enquirer reports that Brookstone School in Columbus recently announced that the drug-testing of students in grades 8-12 will be voluntary next school year – and then mandatory in succeeding years.

Brookstone plans to use students’ hair samples which are sent to Psychemedics Corp. to conduct the testing, the newspaper reported. The Massachusetts-based company would then provide test results within a few days.

Psychemedics automatically will test Brookstone students for 18 types of drugs. Alcohol isn’t among them, but parents and guardians may request their child’s test to include alcohol screening, the newspaper reported.

The focus of the program is the health and well-being of students, Brookstone said in a statement.