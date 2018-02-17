Watch: ‘Cruise from hell’ descends into anarchy

NEW YORK POST – AMANDA WOODS
A cruise in Australia descended into a “bloodbath” Friday when a wild brawl erupted after someone stepped on another passenger’s flip-flop.
Dramatic video obtained by Australian radio station 3AW shows a group throwing punches, kicking and grappling on the floor of the Carnival Legend cruise ship — while others scream wildly and attempt to hold back the aggressors. Eventually, security guards stepped in — even kicking at two combatants in an attempt to separate them. One security guard is shown trying to hit the cellphone of the passenger who was filming.
