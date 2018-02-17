SAVAGE: WHY DID FBI INSULT THE MEMORY OF THE EXECUTED SCHOOL KIDS?

On Friday, Special counsel Robert Mueller indicted 13 Russian nationals and three Russian entities for possible meddling in the 2016 presidential election. The poorly timed announcement was accompanied by a statement by Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein confirming that there was no allegation in this indictment that any American was a knowing participant, nor any allegation in this indictment that the charged conduct altered the outcome of the election.

Why do you think the indictments against these Russians were dropped on a Friday before a three-day weekend while America is still recoiling and shocked from the mass shooting of children in Florida? Couldn’t this announcement have been delayed until next week? Why would this FBI do this to the American people?

Here, we have Rosenstein acting as a puppet for the FBI which failed to stop the latest school shooting even though they had a tip on January 5th that Nikolas Cruz was about to commit such an atrocity. The school shooter who killed all those children was rehearsing his sick plan that was reported to the FBI. The FBI did nothing because they were too busy cooking up an indictment against Donald Trump. This is a failure of a major agency. It is terrifying that they would go this far as to take a nation that is still in shock and mourning, while the bodies are still in morgues, and release this nothing indictment. This announcement was made to cover up their own inability to prevent this tragic event.

This is something that you would not see in a banana republic, because they would not get away with it. Even in a banana republic, a newspaper, the media would point out the fallacies and the fraudulent nature of releasing such a so-called indictment against foreign nationals at a time like this. But we no longer have newspapers or a media that holds these officials accountable.

What agency on earth would dare disrespect the dead bodies of those children? This is a matter of timing, and to me, this timing is unusual. Again, the only logical conclusion is that the FBI itself neglected to prevent this shooting and they’re using this indictment to cover up their failures.