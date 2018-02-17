NY Teacher, Twin Brother Charged with Paying Students to Make Bombs

BREITBART:

A U.S. federal court has indicted a teacher from New York and his twin brother on explosives charges for allegedly stockpiling destructive material at their residence in the Bronx and paying students to make bombs, among other crimes, the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) announced.

Both defendants had been allegedly manufacturing explosives at their residence.

When searching the defendants’ residence, law enforcement recovered the former teacher’s backpack, which contained an index card with handwriting that stated, “UNDER THE FULL MOON THE SMALL ONES WILL KNOW TERROR,” reveals the DOJ in a press release.