North Carolina mom begins serving jail sentence for baptizing daughter

FOX NEWS:

A North Carolina mom started serving a week-long jail sentence for having her daughter baptized, according to reports.

The 2016 baptism at St. Peter’s Catholic Church when the girl was 2 years old defied a judge’s order in a custody battle between unmarried couple, Kendra Stocks and Paul Schaaf, who are no longer together.

Stocks, 36, of Charlotte, was ordered to serve seven days in the county jail after a judge held her in criminal contempt. She began serving the sentence Friday, WSOC-TV reported.

“It’s just very sad. It’s all a very sad situation,” she told the station at the jail. “I’ll get through this and hopefully come out a better person.”