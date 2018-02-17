MASS MURDERED HAD ADHD, WAS ON MEDS

NEW YORK POST:

Confessed Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz would throw chairs, a dog bowl, a drinking glass — seemingly anything he could get his hands on — during violent assaults on his adopted mother, according to details of the more than 30 police incident reports revealed Saturday.

Once, the teen even hit his mom, Lynda Cruz, with a vacuum cleaner hose, and cruelly called her “a useless bitch’ according to the reports, obtained by CNN.

Cops were called to the home most recently in September 2016, months before the the mom, Cruz, and his little brother moved from the quiet, prosperous neighborhood of Parkland, Broward County.