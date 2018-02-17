Man Force-Fed Goat Cocaine And Booze, Cops Say

THE SMOKING GUN:

A horse trainer is locked up on a felony animal cruelty charge after Georgia cops obtained video showing him force-feeding a goat cocaine and whiskey.

Deputies with the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office yesterday arrested Sergio Palomares-Guzman, 28, at the farm in the city of Grayson where he lives and works.

Palomares-Guzman is being held in the county jail in lieu of $11,200 bond. However, he is also subject to an Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainer, apparently due to his status as an alien.