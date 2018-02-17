Islamic State Photos Claim to Show Continued Activity in Iraq

BREITBART:

The Islamic State has released propaganda photos that the terrorist group claims depicts the activities of its jihadists in Iraq despite declarations from the Iraqi government that IS has been ejected from the country.

Two months ago, the Iraqis celebrated the defeat and expulsion of IS from the country. But according to IS propagandists, the group continues to maintain a presence in Iraq and photos have been released on one of the group’s Telegram accounts claiming its members maintain a presence in the desert region that IS called Wilyat Kirkuk, the district of Kirkuk.

The photos, some of which contain graphic imagery, showed organization members eating, practicing with their weapons and participating in a religious lesson as well as images of a medical team.