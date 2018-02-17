‘I think I am going to kill people’: Disturbing messages from school shooter Nikolas Cruz

DAILY MAIL:

The Florida teen accused shooting and killing 17 people at his former high school on Wednesday was reportedly in a private group chat on Instagram where he regularly discussed his hatred of African Americans and Jewish people and openly talked about his desire to commit murder.

Nikolas Cruz, who allegedly confessed to Wednesday’s shooting saying ‘demon voices’ told him how to pull off the massacre, was one of the members added to ‘Murica (American flag emoji) (eagle emoji) great’, a group chat where hatred and violence were often the main topics of discussion.

According to CNN, Cruz joined the private chat around August 2017 and mainly conversed with five of its members. The outlet reports that most of the people in the chat appear to be younger than 18 and refused to reveal their identities.