Watch: Immigrant rights activists block Homeland Security van from accessing Detention Center

THE LOS ANGELES TIMES -ALENE TCHEKMEDYIAN

A crowd of immigrant rights advocates blocked a Homeland Security van late Thursday from accessing the Metropolitan Detention Center in downtown Los Angeles.

Video footage showed dozens of people standing in the street, in front of a marked van, chanting, “Drive out ICE!” and “Stop the deportations!” Some held signs.

Around 50 people are gathered around the ICE van near Aliso and Alameda. pic.twitter.com/I85bHC3TUE — Marcus Yam 火 (@yamphoto) February 16, 2018

Activists believe Southern California was a target in the sweep in retaliation for so-called sanctuary laws around the region.

“The original goal was to really loudly proclaim that we’re not going to stand for ICE destroying families … on Valentine’s Day of all days,” said Rabbi Aryeh Cohen, who is on the board of an organizing group.