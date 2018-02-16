TEARFUL JIMMY KIMMEL POPS OFF ON TRUMP: ‘YOU’RE OBVIOUSLY MENTALLY ILL’

GRABIEN:

ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel is once again using his show as a political platform, encouraging his audience to vote out of office Republicans donate money to EveryTown.org, a gun control group seeking to “end gun violence in America.”

The host aimed his most pointed criticism at President Trump, saying, “You’re obviously mentally ill.”

“You’ve literally done nothing,” on guns, Kimmel complained. “Actually, you’ve done worse than nothing. You like to say this is a mental health issue. One of your very first acts as president, Mr. Trump, was to roll back the regulations that were designed to keep firearms out of the hands of mentally ill. You did that. Your party voted to repeal the mandates on coverage for mental health. So I agree, this is a mental illness issue, because if you don’t think we need to do something about it, you’re obviously mentally ill.”

Kimmel also blasted Republicans more generally, calling them “allegedly Christian.”