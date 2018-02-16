Rick Scott calls for FBI director to resign after shooter tip was missed

NEW YORK POST – RUTH BROWN
Florida Gov. Rick Scott is demanding FBI Director Christopher Wray resign — after his agency admitted Friday that it ignored a tip about school shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz just a month ago.
“We constantly promote ‘see something, say something,’ and a courageous person did just that to the FBI. And the FBI failed to act,” Scott fumed in a statement.
“Seventeen innocent people are dead and acknowledging a mistake isn’t going to cut it. An apology will never bring these 17 Floridians back to life or comfort the families who are in pain.”
