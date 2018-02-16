Report: Cops Called to Florida Shooter’s House More Than 35 Times

NEWSMAX – MARK SWANSON

Local police made 36 trips to the house of the Florida mass murderer over a six-year period for erratic or violent behavior, Buzzfeed reported, citing dozens of police reports.

However, Nikolas Cruz, who confessed to the massacre of 17 students and adults at a high school in Parkland, Florida, was never arrested until Wednesday.

In September 2016, police responded to the home Cruz shared with his mother, Lynda, and brother, Zachary, because Nikolas had been fighting with his mom.