ISIS flag is found flying at southern Utah high school

THE SALT LAKE TRIBUNE – MARIAH NOBLE, AUDREY WIEBER

Police have enlisted the help of the FBI after an ISIS flag was found in place of an American flag on a Hurricane High School flagpole Thursday morning.

Following hours of investigation, including analysis by federal agents, Police have determined the flag swap was not executed by the infamous terrorist group.

“… based on information we received from the FBI we do not believe this act was perpetrated by someone linked to the Islamic State,” Hurricane police said in a news release.