Flu Vaccine Less Effective Than Earlier Estimates

THE WALL STREET JOURNAL – SARAH TOY

This year’s flu vaccine is slightly less effective overall than earlier estimates but still reduces a person’s chance of contracting the flu by a little over a third, according to the latest numbers from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Getting a flu shot this season will reduce a person’s risk of getting the flu and needing to see the doctor by 36%. Earlier this year, the CDC estimated it would be about 40%.

That doesn’t seem high, especially when compared to vaccines for other infectious diseases, William Schaffner, an infectious disease specialist and professor of preventive medicine at Vanderbilt University School of Medicine in Nashville, Tenn., said of the vaccine. “But you will have some protection, which is better than nothing. And even if you do get sick, you’ll be less likely to have complications and get hospitalized,” he said. Read more at The Wall Street Journal