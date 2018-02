FOX 5:



Caught on camera: A fist fight right in the middle of the busy 105 Freeway not far from the 110 interchange in South LA.

A witness captured two men duking it out. Cars around the scene stopped, and some honked as they continued to battle it out for whatever reason.

One man fell to the ground, then two bystanders stepped in. Both drivers ended up back in their vehicles and drove off.