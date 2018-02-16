Deputy AG Rosenstein: ‘No Allegation in This Indictment That Any American Had Any Knowledge’

BREITBART – PAM KEY

Friday at a press conference to announce 13 indictments against Russian nationals and three Russian entities for interference with “U.S. elections and political processes,” Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein said there was “no allegation in this indictment that any American had any knowledge.”