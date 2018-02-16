China celebrates new year with ‘shameful’ blackface skit

NEW YORK POST:

A skit on China’s widely-watched Lunar New Year gala on state television featuring a Chinese actress made up to appear African has provoked accusations of racism online.

The actress, Lou Naiming, appeared on stage in colorful garb with her face and arms colored brown, carrying a fruit basket on her head, and accompanied by someone costumed as a monkey.

A black woman playing her daughter declares that she wants to study in China but is worried her mother will not agree.

Lou replies, “Why wouldn’t I agree? A Chinese volunteer medical team saved my life when I was young. Now Chinese kids are building a railroad for us…I love Chinese people. I love China!”