Trump: Mental illness is the reason why teen shot up school

NEW YORK POST – YARON STEINBUCH

President Trump suggested Thursday that mental illness led a twice-orphaned 19-year-old to unleash a murderous attack with an assault rifle that left 17 people dead at a Florida high school.

“So many signs that the Florida shooter was mentally disturbed, even expelled from school for bad and erratic behavior,” the president tweeted.

“Neighbors and classmates knew he was a big problem. Must always report such instances to authorities, again and again!” he added.

After the attack Wednesday afternoon, Trump offered his “prayers and condolences to the families of the victims.”

“No child, teacher or anyone else should ever feel unsafe in an American school,” he tweeted.