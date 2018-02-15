Traumatized plane passenger films toddler’s EIGHT HOUR ‘demonic screaming tantrum’ on international flight

DAILY MAIL:

A passenger filmed a flight from hell after a ‘demonic’ youngster screamed for the entirety of his eight hour flight.

New York City artist Shane Townley recorded the unruly toddler as he clambered over the seats and screamed at the top of his voice – before the Lufthansa flight from Germany to New York, on August 26 last year, had even taken off.

The boy’s mother, who is not identified but appears to be American, attempted to soothe her son by asking a flight attendant to ‘get the WiFi going so we can get the iPad going’.

The young boy suffers from a disability, which has not been specified, that affects his behavior a source told DailyMail.com.