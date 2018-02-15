This is the maniac charged with murdering 17 people in a Florida high school

NEW YORK POST – YARON STEINBUCH

The 19-year-old suspect in the Florida high school mass killing was booked into jail early Thursday on 17 counts of premeditated murder after being questioned for hours by authorities.

Nikolas Cruz was captured on camera as he was led barefoot and in a hospital gown by Broward County sheriff’s deputies to the county jail in Fort Lauderdale.

He is expected to appear later Thursday in court.

Cruz initially was taken by ambulance to Broward North hospital for treatment for labored breathing after his capture about two miles from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, officials said.

He was then taken to the sheriff’s headquarters for questioning overnight.