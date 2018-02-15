The victims of the Douglas High mass shooting

MIAMI HERALD:

The identities of some of the 17 people killed in the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School are starting to emerge.

▪ Jaime Guttenberg, a student at the school, was killed during the rampage. Her father, Fred, shared the tragic news in a Facebook post.

“My heart is broken. Yesterday, Jennifer Bloom Guttenberg and I lost our baby girl to a violent shooting at her school. We lost our daughter and my son Jesse Guttenberg lost his sister. I am broken as I write this trying to figure out how my family get’s through this. We appreciate all of the calls and messages and we apologize for not reacting to everyone individually. Jen and I will be figuring things out today and so we ask that you respect out privacy. We will be getting messages out later regarding visitation. Hugs to all and hold your children tight.”

▪ Martin Duque, a 14-year-old freshman, was at school Wednesday and died in the shooting. His older brother Miguel, who graduated from Douglas High last year, shared the news via an Instagram post early Thursday morning. “Words can not describe my pain,” he wrote. “I love brother Martin you’ll be missed buddy.”