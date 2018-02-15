Teen threatened ‘Round 2 of Florida’ on Snapchat: cops

NEW YORK POST – AARON FEIS

A South Carolina teen was arrested Thursday after threatening “Round 2 of Florida tomorrow” on Snapchat, authorities said.

The Spartanburg, SC, ninth-grader wrote the menacing caption over a photo of him wearing a partial mask and holding what appeared to be an assault rifle, the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office told Fox News.

Authorities were alerted to the sick threat when a classmate who recognized the suspect in the Snapchat post told a parent.

Cops rushed to the suspect’s home, where they found the mask and rifle, which turned out to be a pellet gun, according to Fox.