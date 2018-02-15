Snowboarder breaks his neck in terrifying crash at Olympics

NEW YORK POST:

Austrian snowboarder Markus Schairer’s quest for Olympic gold was cut short when he broke his neck in a horrible fall during the men’s snowboard cross quarterfinals Thursday.

As he descended from a jump, Schairer’s board started to tilt upward and as he came closer to the ground, he landed with all momentum on his back. In a slow-motion video, his head snaps back and hits the ground before the goggles fly off from his mask and he lies for a few moments on the ground. Somehow, he returned to his feet and finished the heat.

Schairer was examined shortly after at a hospital, where the Austrian Olympic committee ruled that he broke the fifth cervical vertebra in his neck. Luckily, he suffered no neurological issues.