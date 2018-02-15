PSYCHO KILLER COWERS AND SHAKES

DAILY MAIL:

A cowering Nikolas Cruz was ordered held without bail during his first court appearance on Thursday, where he was officially charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder.

The 19-year-old who killed 17 and injured more than a dozen in a shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida on Wednesday did not speak in court today, other than to confirm his name with a polite ‘yes ma’am’ to the judge. Mostly, he he kept his gaze to the ground.

He wore an orange jumpsuit, and had both his hands and ankles shackled. As he took the podium to speak to the judge over livestream video from the Broward County jail, a handful of sheriff’s deputies and prison officials gathered around.

Standing next to him was his female attorney, who comforted him by putting a hand around his shoulder.