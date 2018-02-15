PSYCHO KILLER CONFESSES

THE SUN SENTINEL:

Accused Parkland, Florida, school shooter Nikolas Cruz admitted his guilt to detectives, saying he discarded his AR-15 rifle and ammunition magazines at the scene and escaped by blending into the crowd of fleeing students, according to arrest reports.

After slipping away, he went to a Subway inside a nearby Walmart for a drink, then headed to a McDonald’s before he was arrested without incident by an officer who recognized his description.

He arrived on campus at 2:19 p.m. Wednesday in an Uber car, whose driver has since spoken with detectives.

As he walked through the school, shooting students, teachers and staff, he fired “well over” 100 shots, according to a law enforcement source.

“Cruz stated that he was the gunman who entered the school campus armed with a AR-15 and began shooting students that he saw in the hallways and on the school grounds,” states a report from the Broward Sheriff’s Office. “Cruz stated that he brought additional loaded magazines to the school and kept them hidden in a backpack until he got on campus to begin his assault.”