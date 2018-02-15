NYC’s most expensive townhouse sets new record

NEW YORK POST – JENNIFER GOULD KIEL

Ukrainian-born, Moscow-raised billionaire Len Blavatnik has paid a record $90 million for an Upper East Side mansion, sources told the Post.

The seller, Chinese conglomerate HNA Group, sold the home less than a year after buying it for a then-record price of $79.5 million last April, according to city property records.

The commercially zoned Gilded Age limestone townhouse, at 19 E. 64th St., served as the Wildenstein family’s art gallery for 85 years.

“It was a very quiet off-market deal,” a source said, adding that other potential buyers were circling the property.

At 41 feet wide, the residence has “great bones,” but it will take a lot of work — and money — to convert it back to single-family mansion status, sources said.