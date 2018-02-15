Grandmother thwarted Washington school shooting by looking at student’s journal, cops say

FOX NEWS:

A student in Washington state was arrested Tuesday after his grandmother called authorities to report “upcoming and credible threats” of a plot in his journal to attack a high school after flipping a coin, officials said.

The Everett Police Department said in a news release the grandmother contacted authorities around 9:30 a.m. and showed police excerpts of the journal, which “detailed plans to shoot students and use homemade explosive devices at ACES High School.” Officers were also told by the grandmother that 18-year-old Joshua Alexander O’Connor had a rifle stored in a guitar case, which she discovered after reading the journal.

“That would have probably been one of the hardest calls she has probably ever made, but I think that the content of the journal and some of the other evidence in the house was enough that she was alarmed enough,” Everett Police Officer Aaron Snell told Q13 News.