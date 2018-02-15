Female student identified as 1st victim of Florida massacre

NEW YORK POST:

One of the 17 people killed during a mass shooting at a Florida high school Wednesday was identified as student Jamie Guttenberg.

The girl’s parents, Fred and Jennifer Guttenberg, had been desperately hoping to find their daughter until they were given the devastating news late Wednesday, according to Florida’s WPLG-TV.

The Guttenbergs also have a son, Jesse, who made it home safely.

The Broward County Sheriff’s Office has yet to release the names any of the other victims.

The massacre took place at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School when a former student walked in with a semi-automatic weapon and started shooting.