Deploy or get out: New Pentagon plan could boot thousands of non-deployable troops

THE MILITARY TIMES – TARA COPP
Service members who have been non-deployable for the past 12 months or more will be separated from the military, based on new Defense Department policies that are under final review.
The “policy will require the services to process members who are non-deployable for 12 consecutive months for admin or disability separation,” according to a draft summary of the policy obtained by Military Times.
“This memo will be followed by a [Department of Defense Instruction], which will take several months to complete.”
The new retention policy is being reviewed by the service chiefs and Deputy Secretary of Defense Patrick Shanahan.
“The department intends to emphasize the expectation that all service members are worldwide deployable and to establish standardized criteria for retaining non-deployable service members,” said Air Force Maj. Carla Gleason, a Pentagon spokeswoman. “The goal of the policy is to further reduce the number of non-deployable service members and improve personnel readiness across the force.”