11 Animalistic Crimes Committed Against Americans by MS-13 Gang
Multiple fatalities reported after Texas high school shooting
New Niger video shows US forces’ desperate escape
Arizona Border Ranchers Live in Fear as Illegal Immigration Crisis Worsens
Fox News Reportedly Turned Oliver North’s Former Office Into ‘Meditation Room’ With Muslim Prayer Rugs
SAVAGE AT THE PRESIDENT’S DESK
Fox News Installs Meditation Room with Muslim Prayer Rugs
May 18, 2018
Former WWF wrestler, 59, suffers broken jaw, broken eye socket and a concussion after being assaulted by six young men
May 18, 2018
May 18, 2018
Friends watch as man falls to his death taking selfie at tourist hot spot
May 18, 2018
“Houston, I got a question,” says astronaut stumped by GoPro
May 18, 2018
Donald Trump Taunts ‘Fake News’ After MS-13 ‘Animals’ Controversy
May 18, 2018
May 18, 2018
Plane crashes and erupts into fireball after takeoff in Cuba
May 18, 2018
Knife-wielding maniac shrugs off two Tasers before being shot to death
May 18, 2018
May 18, 2018
11 Animalistic Crimes Committed Against Americans by MS-13 Gang
May 18, 2018
May 18, 2018
Deadly protests continue in southern Iran for a second day: ‘Streets look war-torn’
May 18, 2018
Multiple fatalities reported after Texas high school shooting
May 18, 2018
May 18, 2018
Trump to Cut Planned Parenthood Funding
May 18, 2018
May 18, 2018
Gunman arrested at Trump golf club after shootout with cops
May 18, 2018
May 18, 2018
Police sweep homeless people’s belongings from Windsor for royal wedding
May 18, 2018
May 18, 2018
Work key to long life, says Mexican who may be world’s oldest man
May 18, 2018
May 18, 2018
New Niger video shows US forces’ desperate escape
May 18, 2018
May 18, 2018
Bret Baier: Fox News not a ‘mouthpiece’ for Trump, but Hannity’s ties cause problems
May 18, 2018
May 18, 2018
Police dog tears into man’s arm so brutally he needs surgery
May 18, 2018
May 18, 2018
Lady poops on restaurant floor, flings it at cashier
May 17, 2018
May 18, 2018
Here’s where all your plastic garbage goes
May 17, 2018
In the second Gilded Age, the mansions get bigger, and the homeless get closer
May 17, 2018
May 17, 2018
Obama’s Proposed Presidential Library Draws Protests in Chicago
May 17, 2018
May 17, 2018
Lawyer kicked out of work space after he was was captured in video rant at Spanish-speaking restaurant workers
May 17, 2018
Gina Haspel confirmed as first woman to run CIA
May 17, 2018
May 17, 2018
CAIR Enraged by ROTC Exercise Featuring Jihadis as Enemies
May 17, 2018
Black Harvard Students Want Their Own Graduation
May 17, 2018
May 18, 2018
NANCY? Pelosi gibberish, bizarre laughing; stares off during brain freeze
May 17, 2018
FM Radio faces Government switch-off as Digital listening passes 50% milestone
May 17, 2018
May 17, 2018
Arizona Border Ranchers Live in Fear as Illegal Immigration Crisis Worsens
May 17, 2018
May 17, 2018
Dems, Media Outraged After Trump Calls MS-13 Gang Members ‘Animals’
May 17, 2018
May 18, 2018
Passenger arrested for storming tarmac at Melbourne Airport, trying to yank open plane door
May 17, 2018
May 17, 2018
Video shows teacher drowning animals in front of class
May 17, 2018
May 17, 2018
IS HE A RACIST?
May 17, 2018
May 17, 2018
Giuliani to Mueller Team: “We’re Ready to Rip Them Apart if that’s What They Want!”
May 17, 2018
May 17, 2018
College student accused of lying about being raped changes her story again
May 17, 2018
May 18, 2018
Trump Asks Sessions to Consider Prosecuting Oakland Mayor for ‘Obstruction of Justice’
May 17, 2018
North Korea takes aim at John Bolton as it threatens to scrap Trump summit over nuclear demands
May 17, 2018
May 17, 2018
Gavin Newsom: Trump Like ‘Nazis’ for Calling MS-13 Illegals ‘Animals,’ Could Cause ‘Genocides’
May 17, 2018
May 18, 2018
‘A demented social club’: Poachers slaughtered hundreds of animals in Pacific Northwest for ‘the thrill,’ police say
May 17, 2018
May 17, 2018
May 17, 2018
May 18, 2018
Venezuela prison seized by inmates ahead of presidential election
May 17, 2018
May 17, 2018
Four socialist-backed candidates win Pennsylvania legislative primaries
May 16, 2018
May 17, 2018
Former secretary of state gives stark warning about ‘crisis of ethics’ in US
May 16, 2018
May 17, 2018
Giuliani: Mueller’s team told Trump’s lawyers they can’t indict a president
May 16, 2018
Turkey urges Islamic world to unite against Israel, calls summit
May 16, 2018
May 16, 2018
Look at What’s Going to Happen to Sweden’s Fabled Welfare State
May 16, 2018
May 17, 2018
DO YOU WANT A SOCIALIST GOVERNMENT HERE IN THE USA? WOULD YOU HAVE MORE OR LESS FREEDOM?
May 16, 2018
May 17, 2018
Miami Cheesecake Factory Employees Threaten and Harass Black Trump Supporter
May 16, 2018
May 16, 2018
Ten children removed from filthy California home were waterboarded, hit with crossbows and BBs, prosecutors say
May 16, 2018
May 16, 2018
New Jersey school board member accused of trying to ‘manipulate’ cop, calls police chief ‘skinhead’
May 16, 2018
May 16, 2018
‘Coward’ deputy who stayed outside during Parkland school shooting receives monthly $8,700 pension
May 16, 2018
May 16, 2018
