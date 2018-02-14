Warren addresses ‘Pocahontas’ jabs at Native American conference

NEW YORK POST – MARK MOORE

Sen. Elizabeth Warren made a surprise appearance at the National Congress of American Indians on Wednesday to embrace her Native American heritage and to admonish President Trump for mocking her as “Pocahontas.”

“I get why some people think there’s hay to be made here. You won’t find my family members on any rolls, and I’m not enrolled in a tribe,” Warren said in remarks first obtained by the Boston Globe.

“And I want to make something clear. I respect that distinction,” she continued. “I understand that tribal membership is determined by tribes – and only by tribes. I never used my family tree to get a break or get ahead. I never used it to advance my career.”

Warren, a Democrat from Massachusetts, has been accused of claiming Native American ancestry to appear as a minority to boost her academic career, including when she taught at Harvard Law School.

She rebuked Trump for referring to her as “Pocahontas,” including during a White House ceremony last November to honor Navajo code talkers who fought in World War II.