VA chief doctored email so wife could travel on taxpayer dime

NEW YORK POST – BOB FREDERICKS

The chief of staff to Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin altered an email and made false statements so that taxpayers would foot the bill for the secretary’s wife on a luxury, 10-day trip to Europe last summer, according to the agency’s inspector general.

Vivieca Wright Simpson, the VA’s third-most senior official, doctored language in an email from another aide who was planning the trip to make it look like Shulkin was getting an award from the Danish government.

That was an attempt to justify paying for Shulkin’s wife’s travel — including $4,300 for her plane tickets — Inspector General Michael Missal wrote in his report.

Simpson, Shulkin’s chief of staff, pushed for Shulkin to get an award from the Danes, which she thought would allow the secretary’s wife, Merle Bari, to join her hubby on the taxpayers’ dime.