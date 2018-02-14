The wife-beater, the witch and the White House: Why the hell did Trump ever tell Rob Porter and Omarosa ‘you’re hired’?

DAILY MAIL – PIERS MORGAN
‘Shut the f**k up, a**hole,’ snarled Omarosa Manigault-Newman at me. ‘How are your kids going to feel when they wake up and discover their dad’s a f**king f*gg*t?’
Yes, this is the same Omarosa Manigault-Newman who just spent a year inside Donald Trump’s White House.
I’ve met a lot of vile human beings in my life, from dictators and terrorists to sex abusers and wicked conmen.
But I’ve never met anyone quite so relentlessly loathsome as Omarosa; a vicious, duplicitous, lying, conniving, backstabbing piece of work.
I met Omarosa when were cast on the first season of Celebrity Apprentice. They we are, far left, with Marilu Henner between us.
Which beggars the question: what the hell was she doing inside the world’s most powerful building for 12 months?
The answer, as we can now see, was amassing a whole mass of damaging information to now use against President Trump and his administration on Celebrity Big Brother.
Well duh!
That’s what Omarosa does. It’s her raison d’etre.
This is a woman who would do anything to get what she wants – however shameless and shameful.
I met her a decade ago when we were cast together in the first season of Celebrity Apprentice in 2008.
I knew OF her, obviously.
She’d become America’s most hated reality TV villain after her diabolical performance in the 2004 season of the regular Apprentice.